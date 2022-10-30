Perth, Oct 30 (PTI) South Africa defeated India by five wickets in their T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav lifted India to 133 for nine with a 40-ball 68 after a batting collapse.

In reply, South Africa completed the chase in 19.4 overs. Aiden Markram and David Miller made 52 and 56 runs respectively, the latter remaining not out.

Opting to bat, skipper Rohit Sharma was the first batter to get dismissed, following which India kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Returning to the team at the expense of Tabraiz Shamsi, pacer Lungi Ngidi was the wrecker-in-chief as he ran through the famed Indian top-order with four wickets during an incisive spell of fast bowling on a pacy track.

Brief scores:

India: 133/9 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 68; Lungi Ngidi 4/29, Wayne Parnell 3/15).

South Africa: 134/5 in 19.4 overs (Aiden Markram 52, David Miller 56 not out; Arshdeep Singh 2/25). PTI

