New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): South Africa Test captain Temba Bavuma revealed how the story of a 14-year-old fan named Iminathi became his role model and a source of inspiration for him.

With Bavuma at the helm, South Africa's decades of agony ended on a fairytale note. They defied the on-paper favourites, Australia, to bring the World Test Championship mace home.

Apart from bringing on-field glory to his nation, Bavuma is working off the field to ensure that young South Africans, in vulnerable positions, have a local cricketing hero to look up to.

One of the ways Bavuma is giving back to his people is through the non-profit organisation DKMS Africa, a donor recruitment centre and registry. Bavuma explained that his late grandmother was his motivation to join the organisation.

"My late grandma passed away via leukemia and that was something that was never spoken about in the household. I guess for them to see me getting behind a cause like this allowed them to somewhat heal - at least to speak about it, but also heal from what was traumatic for them," Bavuma told ESPN.

Apart from his grandmother, the story of an aplastic anemia patient Iminathi, served as an inspiration for him. After becoming aware of the 14-year-old's story, Bavuma hosted the teenager at his domestic team, Lions at the Wanderers.

"I think in life we all need heroes. We all need people to look up to. I guess we all grow up with our own dreams and aspirations and ambitions, and those easily come to life - or at least become reachable - when you see people like you who are doing it," he said.

"For an individual like Iminathi - [he] also was a source of inspiration that I could draw from. I'm quite privileged in a lot of ways within my life. The pressures and struggles that I go through are nothing compared to what Iminathi does, and he is still able to do it with a smile on his face," he added.

Bavuma also addressed Wiaan Mulder's decision not to pursue legendary Brian Lara's world record of 400. While acting as the stand-in captain for then-injured Bavuma against Zimbabwe, South Africa declared even though Mulder was unbeaten on 367, just 33 runs shy of the elusive feat.

Despite all the speculations about whether Mulder made the right call or not, the sheer bravery of the decision was an indication that Bavuma's values will continue even after his captaincy tenure ends.

"People always ask: 'What is it about this team?' We're not a team of superstars, but there are always moments or snippets that give you a real shot or preview into what the team is about," Bavuma said.

"That moment there - Wiaan Mulder - a young guy making his mark in international cricket, in his first game as a stand-in captain, has an opportunity to break the world record and is able to make a decision like that. That, for me, shows what the team is about," he added. "I was actually there in Zimbabwe when Wiaan and the coach [Shukri Conrad] made that decision. I think he would have earned a lot of respect not just from us as players but from the cricketing world. It's easy to say that you're going to put the team first and all of that, but the important thing is: when it's in front of you, what do you exactly do?" Bavuma concluded. (ANI)

