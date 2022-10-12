Buenos Aires, Oct 12 (AP) The 10 national soccer associations that form the South American confederation CONMEBOL having given their backing to Gianni Infantino's bid for re-election as FIFA president.

“After a conversation about the current reality and the future scenario for South American and global soccer, the associated members to CONMEBOL gave their unanimous support to Infantino,” CONMEBOL said in a statement Tuesday.

Also Read | Mumbai-Based Boxing Coach Dhananjay Tiwari Dies in Road Mishap While Travelling on Bike To See His Ward Compete in National Games Semis in Gujarat.

Infantino took part in a CONMEBOL council meeting in Paraguay which was attended by the leaders of the 10 associations. He will seek re-election at the FIFA congress in Kigali, Rwanda, in March.

South American support for Infantino is a sign that both sides have moved past any fallout from CONMEBOL's rejection of the FIFA president's suggestion for a biennial World Cup. (AP)

Also Read | T20 World Cup 2022: ICC Warns Teams to be Aware of New ‘Playing Conditions’ Rules or Face Consequences.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)