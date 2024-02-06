Al-Rayyan (Qatar), Feb 6 (AP) South Korea goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo needed on-field treatment after making a save with his face to deny Jordan a near-certain goal in their Asian Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

Yazan Al Naimat looked set to fire Jordan ahead shortly before halftime at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium when weaving his way through the area and stabbing a shot at goal from about five meters out.

But, even though he fired past the hands of Jo, he hit the keeper in the face at point-blank range. A rebound effort from Noor Al Rawabdeh then came back off the dazed Jo's heels as he tried to collect himself, and the danger was cleared.

Jo was assessed by South Korea's medical team and cleared to play on.

Jo was the hero of his team in the round of 16 when he saved two spot kicks as South Korea defeated Saudi Arabia in a penalty shootout.

He was also called upon repeatedly in the first half against Jordan when pushing away earlier efforts from Noor Al Rawabdeh and Al Naimat. (AP)

