London [UK], July 17 (ANI): The 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday became the first player to qualify for the 2023 ATP Finals when he overpowered Novak Djokovic in a memorable five-set nail-biter Wimbledon final for his second Grand Slam crown.

The two-time major champion has qualified for the ATP Finals for the second consecutive year. The 2023 season finale will be played from November 12 to 19 at the Pala Alpitour in Turin.

The 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz produced a masterful comeback performance against seven-time champion Djokovic to win the men's singles final match 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 here at the Centre Court on Sunday to clinch Wimbledon 2023 crown and his second Grand Slam title.

The Spanish sensation won his second major title, having triumphed at the 2022 US Open. The 20-year-old Spaniard snapped Djokovic’s 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon with his four-hour, 42-minute victory in a most incredible fashion.

Alcaraz also leads the Tour with six tour-level trophies this season. The 20-year-old has triumphed at a major (Wimbledon), two ATP Masters 1000s (Indian Wells and Madrid), two ATP 500s (Barcelona and Queen’s Club) and an ATP 250 (Buenos Aires).

The Spaniard is in the front place of the ATP Live Race to Turin with 6,675 points and 730 points ahead of second-ranked Djokovic. Alcaraz is trying to claim ATP Year-End No. 1 presented by Pepperstone for the second consecutive year. Djokovic is 825 points ahead of third-placed Daniil Medvedev. (ANI)

