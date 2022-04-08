Madrid, Apr 8 (AP) Real Zaragoza is set to be purchased by a group of foreign investors led by two of the owners of Inter Miami, the second-division Spanish soccer club said Friday.

The club said in a statement that a "diverse group of investors" had agreed to purchase a 51% stake. It said that the group included brothers Jorge and José Mas Santos, who own Inter Miami along with former England great David Beckham.

Other future owners of the Spanish club include Gustavo Serpa, chairman of Colombian club Millonarios, Joseph Oughourlian, president of French club Racing Lens, and investors Jim Carpenter and Jim Miller.

Raúl Sanllehí, who has worked for Barcelona and Arsenal, will be the club's sports director.

The takeover is pending on Zaragoza not being relegated to the third division this season and the approval of the purchase by Spanish authorities, the club said.

Zaragoza, once a regular in Spain's top division until it was relegated in 2013, is currently in 14th place in the 22-team second division. (AP)

