Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians are set for a collision course in IPL 2022 on Saturday, April 9. The match would be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune and is going to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). RCB have done well so far this season, winning two games out of three to stand out as one of the early contenders for a playoff spot this season. They started off with a defeat but now, have notched up back-to-back wins and are looking in good shape. The same can't be told of Mumbai Indians however, who have suffered three defeats in three games so far and are yet to get off the mark. RCB vs MI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 18

Mumbai Indians would be desperate to have their first points on board while Royal Challengers Bangalore will aim to continue their good form. Ahead of this IPL clash, we bring you the betting odds along with win predictions.

RCB vs MI Betting Odds

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been picked by bookmakers to win this match. According to Bet365, RCB have 1.80 odds of winning the game as compared to Mumbai Indians' 2.00.

RCB vs MI Win Predictions:

RCB vs MI Win Probability (Source: Google)

According to Google Predictions, Royal Challengers Bangalore have a slightly higher chance of winning this game. RCB have a win probability of 52% as compared to Mumbai Indians' 46%. This is something that will change as the match begins and progresses.

