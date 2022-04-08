Erik ten Hag is reportedly on the verge of being appointed Manchester United manager. The Ajax boss has been the frontrunner for the role and according to the latest reports, it can be concluded that the Dutchman is set to take over from Ralf Rangnick as Manchester United manager at the end of the season. According to ESPN, ten Hag emerged as a favourite for this job out of four candidates shortlisted by Manchester United, the other three being--Mauricio Pochettino, Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique. Ajax Manager Erik ten Hag ‘Not Ruling’ Out Manchester United’s Manager Role

Ten Hag also is reportedly ready to leave Ajax at the end of this season. Pochettino's uncertain situation at PSG following the French side's exit from the Champions League had led to speculations of the Argentine coach joining Manchester United next season. But Ten Hag is the one who Manchester United have zeroed in on with Ajax ready to part ways with the Dutchman.

Manchester United are likely to miss out on a Champions League spot next season with them currently in the seventh place, behind Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and West Ham. The Red Devils have had a forgettable campaign this season as they have struggled to perform consistently despite having a good summer transfer window where they were reunited with five-time Ballon d'Or champion Cristiano Ronaldo.

