Madrid [Spain], July 7 (ANI): Real Madrid football club on Friday signed 18-year-old Turkish player Arda Guler on a six-year deal.

According to the official website of Real Madrid, "Real Madrid and Fenerbahce SK have agreed on the transfer of Arda Guler, who signs a deal with our club for the next six seasons."

Also Read | Laliga 2023-24: Manuel Pellegrini Signs Three-Year Contract Extension, to Stay at Real Betis Till 2026.

As per the official website, "Arda Guler is now a Real Madrid player. The 18-year-old has just been crowned a Turkish Cup champion with Fenerbahce this season, as well as being voted man of the match in the final. He is also a full international and the youngest player ever to score for the Turkish national side - he opened his account at just 18 years and 114 days old."

The new Real Madrid signing made his first-team debut for Fenerbahce in August 2021, in a Europa League qualifier which came before his 17th birthday.

Also Read | Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Streaming, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Check SL vs WI Super Six Cricket Match Availability Online and Live Telecast on TV.

In that 2021-2022 campaign, Guler went on to play 16 times and score three goals for his club.Last season saw him truly burst onto the scene, making 35 appearances, scoring six goals and delivering some stunning performances like the one in the Turkish Cup final against Basaksehir. In the showpiece event, he set up Fenerbahce's opening goal on the way to a 2-0 win and was named man of the match.

He made his debut at 17 years of age, in a friendly clash against the Czech Republic. He has now earned four caps for Turkey, scoring once. His goal came against Wales in a European Championship qualifier on June 19, 2023, making him the youngest player in his country's history to score for the national side. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)