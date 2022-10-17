Tokyo [Japan], October 17 (ANI): Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra made a trip down the memory lane by attending the 'Thank You Tokyo!' event, coming back to the National Stadium, a venue where he was pushed to stardom following his Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medal triumph.

As per the Olympics.com, the Olympic champion was in the Japanese capital on Sunday to attend the event, which was organised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in collaboration with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Japanese Olympic Committee to commemorate the successful hosting of the global sporting event last year.

The people of Japan were also appreciated for making the event a huge success despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost 18,000 people turned out to watch the event, which involved a series of sports initiations and demonstrations from top athletes.

The massive crowd, which had not turned up to stadium due to the pandemic, now got to see the sight of Neeraj storming down the runway and hurling a javelin once again, just like he did during his Olympics triumph.

"Had a great time at the #Tokyo2020 Commemoration Ceremony today, and was a special feeling being back at the stadium where it all changed for me. Thank you to @iocmedia, @gorin and @Tokyo2020 for the invite! #ThankYouTokyo #arigatouDong Jing ," tweeted Neeraj.

Olympics-themed cultural activities, chances to get clicked with Olympians like Neeraj, Sydney McLaughlin, the women's 400m hurdles gold medallist from Tokyo 2020, and women's high jump silver medallist Nicola Olyslagers drew a heavy crowd of eager fans.

Children also got their faces, nails painted with Olympic colours and experienced a painting performance by Paralympian and artist Gregory Burns. Fans also tried sports like climbing, athletics, skateboarding, a sport that made its Olympic debut last year and breaking, which will make its Olympics debut in 2024 in Paris.

Star Indian javelin throw athlete Neeraj Chopra made history in September, becoming the first-ever Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League trophy, a top-tier athletics competition, achieving the best throw of 88.44 m to clinch one of the biggest wins of his career.His best throw of 88.44 m came in his second attempt. (ANI)

