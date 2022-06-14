Harare [Zimbabwe], June 14 (ANI): Spinner Noor Ahmed was the star for Afghanistan as his side handed Zimbabwe a 35-run defeat in the third T20I in Harare to clinch the three-match series.

The match was an extremely low-scoring one. But Afghan bowlers did the job for their side and helped them complete a clean sweep and win the series by 3-0.

Electing to bat first, Afghanistan lost wickets at regular intervals. Captain Mohammad Nabi (31) registered the highest score for his side. Afsar Zazai (24) and Ihsanullah (20) made some other notable contributions for their side. Afghanistan was restricted to 125/8 in their 20 overs by a very disciplined Zimbabwe bowling attack.

Batting all-rounder Sikandar Raza (2/18) and spinner/middle-order batter Ryan Burl (2/22) led Zimbabwe bowling from the front. Tendai Chatara, Donald Tiripano, Ainsley Ndlovu and Luke Jongwe also got a wicket each.

Chasing 129, Zimbabwe got off a shaky start, losing Wessley Madhevere (14) at the team's score of 25 in the 4th over of the game. From this point onwards, Zimbabwe could never recover as they kept losing wickets regularly.

Half of Zimbabwe's side was back in the pavilion at 48 runs. They had absolutely no answer to the Afghanistan spin bowling. The side was restricted to a sorry 90/9 at the end of their 20 overs, giving Afghanistan a 35-run win and the series by a margin of 3-0. Zimbabwe could not even get a consolation win.

Burl was the top scorer for the side with 15.

Ahmed ran through the Zimbabwe batting, taking 4/10 in his four overs. Sharafuddin Ashraf also took 2/13. Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi got one wicket each.

Noor Ahmed was named as the 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant bowling spell. (ANI)

