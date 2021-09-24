Sharjah, Sep 24 (PTI) An evening desert storm has delayed the toss of the Indian Premier League game between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore with the next inspection slated at 7:25 pm IST.

Sharjah and desert storm bring back memories for Indian cricket fans as 23 years back, Sachin Tendulkar played an incredible innings against Australia in a losing cause, but it took India to the final of the Coca Cola Cup tri-series in 1998.

Both captains MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli were seen having a chat with match referee Javagal Srinath and it was decided that the toss be delayed by at least 25 minutes.

