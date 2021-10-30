New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The following are the top/expected sports stories at 1745 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Report of T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Sharjah.

*Report of T20 World Cup Super 12 match between England and Australia in Dubai.

*Post-match quote copies of T20 World Cup matches.

*Updated report of men's Boxing World Championships in Belgrade.

STORIES ON WIRES:

SPO-CRI-T20WC-IND-NZ-PREVIEW Kohli's hour of reckoning as India face New Zealand in 'virtual quarter-final'

Dubai, Oct 30 (PTI) Virat Kohli will be facing the most defining test of his captaincy career as he expects his men to be the proverbial "phoenix rising from the ashes" when India take on a street-smart New Zealand in a 'do-or-die' ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 game here on Sunday.

SPO-BOX-WC-IND

Boxing World C'ships: Sumit enters pre-quarters

Belgrade, Oct 30 (PTI) Indian boxer Sumit (75kg) sailed into the pre-quarterfinals of the AIBA Men's World Championships here on Saturday after notching up a comprehensive victory over Tajikistan's Abdumalik Boltaev.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-KOHLI-LD SHAMI Attacking someone over religion is most pathetic thing human being can do: Kohli on Shami's trolling

Dubai, Oct 30 (PTI) A livid India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday hit back at "spineless trolls" who attacked Mohammed Shami's religion after the team lost to Pakistan in its inaugural T20 World Cup game and said targetting people for their faith is "the most pathetic thing" to do.

SPO-CRI-T2OWC-KOHLI-HARDIK

Important to have sixth bowling option, Hardik needs to be fit to bowl one or two overs: Kohli

Dubai, Oct 30 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli acknowledged the need for a "sixth bowling option" but also kept it open-ended when asked about flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Padya's bowling fitness, stating that the Baroda man "has to be fit to be able to bowl one or two overs".

SPO-BAD-SINDHU-FRENCH

Sindhu loses in French Open semifinals

Paris, Oct 30 (PTI) India's double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu failed to reach the women's singles summit clash after going down fighting to Japan's Sayaka Takahashi in three games at the French Open badminton tournament here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-QUINTON-KNEE

On return, Quinton de Kock takes the knee

Sharjah, Oct 30 (PTI) South African opener Quinton de Kock on Saturday took the knee before his team's T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka here, having pulled out of the side's last game after refusing to perform the gesture.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-AFG-NAM-PREVIEW

Afghanistan seek return to winning ways against debutants Namibia

Abu Dhabi, Oct 30 (PTI) Afghanistan would look to shrug off the defeat against Pakistan and return to winning ways when they take on debutants Namibia, who will be eager to continue their dream run in the T20 World Cup, here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-PAK-AFGHAN-KHAN

Pakistan PM Imran Khan congratulates Afghanistan for their spirited show against his nation

Lahore, Oct 30 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has hailed Afghanistan's spirited performance against his country in a ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match, albeit in a losing cause, saying a bright cricketing future awaits the war-torn nation.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-IND-NZ-BOULT

Boult hopes to swing it like Shaheen

Dubai, Oct 30 (PTI) New Zealand's lead pacer Trent Boult is hoping to exploit India's frailties against left-arm fast bowling, taking up from where Shaheen Shah Afridi left off, in their vital Super 12 T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

SPO-FOOT-IND

AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India face Kyrgyz Republic in crucial match

Dubai, Oct 30 (PTI) India will lock horns with Kyrgyz Republic in a do-or-die last league match of the AFC U-23 Asia Cup qualifiers on Sunday, hoping to qualify for the tournament proper of the continental youth championship.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-IND-NZ-SOUTHEE

Both India and NZ eager to open account, should be a great contest: Southee

Dubai, Oct 30 (PTI) Fast bowler Tim Southee feels coming off losses in their respective tournament openers, both India and New Zealand would be desperate to outwit each other in what promises to be an exciting T20 World Cup Super 12 game between the two "very good sides."

SPO-CRI-VISWANATH-MANTRI

Viswanath recalls first meeting with Mantri, 'Polly kaka'

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) The legendary GR Viswanath on Saturday recalled his first meeting with two India stalwarts -- Madhav Mantri and Polly Umrigar -- and spoke about how an advice shared by the former remained with him throughout his distinguished career.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-PAK-AFG-NABI

Nabi defends decision to bring in Rashid Khan after 10th over against Pakistan

Dubai, Oct 30 (PTI) Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi has defended his decision to introduce front-line spinner Rashid Khan into the attack after 10 overs in the T20 World Cup loss against Pakistan.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-ICC-CROWD

ICC asks Emirates Cricket Board to investigate alleged forceful entry of ticket-less Afghan supporters

Dubai, Oct 30 (PTI) The ICC has instructed the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) to conduct a detailed investigation into the unruly behaviour of the ticket-less Afghanistan fans gathered outside the Dubai International Stadium for the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between their country and Pakistan.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-PAK-AFGHAN-ASIF

Never bothered about criticism, always focused on my batting: Asif

Dubai, Oct 30 (PTI) Pakistan batting sensation Asif Ali, who has grabbed headlines with his six-hitting prowess in last two T20 World Cup matches, insisted that he has never paid heed to criticism about his selection in the national squad. PTI PDS

