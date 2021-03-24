New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) The following are the top/expected sports stories at 1805 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Updated report of Orleans Masters Super 100.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-SHOOT-WC-IND-WRAP India sweep women's 25m pistol after Tomar's historic gold

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) A dominant India swept the women's 25m pistol event with Chinky Yadav winning gold after Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar's historic top finish in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions final of the ISSF World Cup here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-SHREYAS Shreyas out of England ODIs, likely to miss IPL first half too

Pune, Mar 24 (PTI) India batsman Shreyas Iyer was on Wednesday ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against England and left in serious doubt for the first half of the IPL starting next month after dislocating his left shoulder in the opening game here.

SPO-FOOT-IND-LD PREVIEW India seek to play fearless football against Oman in first international after COVID-19 lockdown

Dubai, Mar 24 (PTI) Talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri will not be there to inspire but a young Indian team will seek to play fearless football against a more fancied Oman in its first international match in more than a year here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-IND-KRUNAL-FATHER Got dad's bag to dressing room to keep him close: Krunal Pandya

Pune, Mar 24 (PTI) India all-rounder Krunal Pandya had his late father Himanshu's travel bag in the dressing room as he tried to keep him close ahead of his outstanding ODI debut in which he smashed the fastest 50 by a debutant.

SPO-CRI-ICC-MEETING Umpires' Call, Sawhney future set to be discussed at ICC Meeting

Dubai, Mar 24 (PTI) The contentious Umpires' Call, which has been lambasted as confusing by India captain Virat Kohli, will be discussed by the Anil Kumble-led ICC Cricket Committee during a slew of meetings in cricket's world governing body starting later this week.

SPO-SHOOT-WC-YADAV Sometimes I do think about Olympic selection and feel pressure: Chinky Yadav

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) She is an Olympic quota holder but the occasional thought about whether she would compete in the Tokyo Games leaves Chinky Yadav worried, thanks to the incredible depth of talent in Indian shooting.

SPO-ATH-SELECTION-COMMITTEE PT Usha, Randhawa named selection committee heads for juniors and seniors

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Sprint legend P T Usha has been given charge of the junior selection committee, while hurdling great Gurbachan Singh Randhawa will head the senior panel in the latest appointments announced by the Athletics Federation of India.

SPO-CRI-ICC-T20-RANKINGS Kohli, Rohit move up in ICC T20 rankings

Dubai, Mar 24 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli moved up a place to fourth in the ICC T20 rankings for batsmen, while his deputy Rohit Sharma climbed three spots to 14th in the latest list issued on Wednesday.

SPO-BAD-IND Saina, Srikanth make winning starts in Orleans Masters

Paris, Mar 24 (PTI) London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal crushed Ireland's Rachael Darragh in straight games in the women's singles opening round to make a winning start to her campaign at the Orleans Masters here on Wednesday.

SPO-FOOT-IND-STIMAC I cried after seeing footage of our loss to Oman in World Cup Qualifiers: Stimac

Dubai, Mar 24 (PTI) Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac on Wednesday revealed that he was in tears after watching the footage of his side's defeat to Oman despite leading till the 82nd minute of their opening World Cup Qualifier in 2019.

SPO-CRI-MORGAN-INJURY Injured Morgan, Billings doubtful for second ODI

Pune, Mar 24 (PTI) England skipper Eoin Morgan and Sam Billings are doubtful for the second ODI against India here on Friday after sustaining injuries in the series-opener, dealing a fresh blow to the side's floundering campaign.

SPO-CRI-WOM-SHAFALI ODI omission motivates me, deep down I know something lacking in my game: Shafali Verma

Lucknow, Mar 24 (PTI) Far from disappointed at being overlooked for ODIs despite her swashbuckling T20 show, India's teenage batting sensation Shafali Verma says it motivates her to work harder as "deep down", she knows there is "something" lacking in her game.

SPO-CRI-PRASIDH-JOURNEY The Aussie connect to Prasidh Krishna's growth: A stint with Thomson

By C Shyam Sundar

Chennai, Mar 24 (PTI) Another match and another dazzling debut. India's happy problem of plenty found its newest addition in rookie pacer Prasidh Krishna -- a Brett Lee and masala dosa fan who got some top-notch guidance from none other than Jeff Thomson in his journey to the highest level.

SPO-CRI-ENG-MORGAN Nothing wrong with our methods: Morgan

Pune, Mar 24 (PTI) It isn't yielding the desired results but England skipper Eoin Morgan finds nothing wrong with the visitors' approach in the ongoing ODI series against India even though they are in danger of losing the no.1 spot to Virat Kohli's men.

SPO-CRI-IND-DHAWAN International cricket is about pressure, I know how to handle it: Dhawan

Pune, Mar 24 (PTI) India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who hit a match-winning 98 in the first ODI against England after warming the bench for the major part of the T20 series, said international cricket is all about pressure and he knows how to handle it.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-SUDEVA Sudeva Delhi look to finish their debut campaign with win against Aizawl FC

Kalyani, Mar 24 (PTI) Sudeva Delhi FC will look to extend their three-game winning streak when they face Aizawl FC in the last game of their debut I-League season here on Thursday.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-NEROCA Pride at stake, Chennai City and Neroca aim to finish season with win

Kolkata, Mar 24 (PTI) Neroca FC will hope to put their troubles behind and finish their I-League season on a positive note when they face Chennai City FC at the KBK Stadium here on Thursday. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)