New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

Also Read | Premier League Fixtures on Boxing Day 2021: List Of Football Matches on December 26 in England’s Top-Flight.

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Rahul Dravid press conference copies.

Also Read | India vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Centurion.

*Report of ACC U-19 Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai.

*Report of Pro Kabaddi League in Bengaluru.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-IND-SA-PREVIEW Kohli's final frontier: Team combination on captain's mind as India take on South Africa

Centurion, Dec 25 (PTI) Skipper Virat Kohli will be battling on multiple fronts with an aim to get the tricky team combination right as India have a real shot at winning their first ever away series against South Africa, which is short on experience going into the contest, starting with the Boxing Day Test.

SPO-CRI-IND-SA-ELGAR Playing in our backyard gives us upper hand against India: Elgar

Centurion, Dec 25 (PTI) South Africa are "wary" of India's overseas success but home conditions provide the hosts the edge going into the three-Test series beginning here on Sunday, said Proteas skipper Dean Elgar.

SPO-YEAR-ATHLETICS Neeraj Chopra grows into a colossus with elusive track and field Olympic gold

By Philem Dipak Singh

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Neeraj Chopra heralded a new era in Indian athletics with his colossal Tokyo Olympics gold that acquired him a super star status in the country which had waited for such spectacular success in track and field events for more than a century.

SPO-CRI-HAZARE-FINAL Hazare Trophy final: Tamil Nadu firm favourites against resurgent Himachal Pradesh Jaipur, Dec 25 (PTI) Formidable Tamil Nadu will start as overwhelming favourites against rank outsiders Himachal Pradesh, eyeing their maiden title, when the two teams lock horns in the Vijay Hazare Trophy summit clash here on Sunday.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-PREVIEW All eyes on ISL star Marcelinho as I-League kicks off

Kolkata, Dec 25 (PTI) All eyes would be on Brazilian star Marcelinho Leite Pereira when a spirited Rajasthan United FC make their I-League debut against RoundGlass Punjab FC in the opening day's fixture at the Kalyani Stadium here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IND-CUMMINS I was really angry after missing Adelaide Test: Cummins

Melbourne, Dec 25 (PTI) Australia captain Pat Cummins didn't know how to channelise his anger after a fellow diner turned out to be COVID positive, forcing him to miss the second Ashes Test in Adelaide.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-KERALA-JAMSHEDPUR-PREVIEW Boxing Day ISL blockbuster: Kerala Blasters face stern test against Jamshedpur

Vasco da Gama, Dec 25 (PTI) Kerala Blasters will look to remain unscathed and continue their invincible run when they take on an in-form Jamshedpur FC in the Hero Indian Super League here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-NFT-AUCTION NFT Auction: Bat signed by 2011 World Cup winning team fetches USD 25,000

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) A bat signed by the 2011 World Cup winning Indian cricket team was sold for USD 25,000, while Australia opener David Warner's 2016 IPL-winning signed SunRisers Hyderabad jersey fetched USD 30,000 in a non-fungible token (NFT) auction in Dubai. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)