New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Senior Nagpur-based sports journalist Ruchir Mishra died after battling COVID-19 for the last 10 days.

Ruchir was 42 and is survived by his wife and two children.

He has been a cricket correspondent with the Times of India's Nagpur edition for more than a decade and primarily wrote on domestic cricket across the central zone.

He was one of the authorities on domestic and age-group cricket, with a lot of young cricketers from Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh immensely benefitting from his coverage.

India's senior pacer Umesh Yadav, former Test opener Wasim Jaffer along with ex-England fast bowler Philip Defreitas condoled his death.

"Heartfelt condolences for the demise of Mr Ruchir Mishra due to Covid May his soul rest in peace & May god give courage to the family to bear the loss," Yadav tweeted.

Jaffer, who was a part of Vidarbha's Ranji and Irani Trophy-winning squad, also expressed his shock and disappointment.

"Don't want to believe what I have just heard. Ruchir Mishra is no more. This is just so sad. He was one of the nicest journalist from Nagpur. I got to know him during my stint with Vidarbha. Heart goes out to his young family. RIP Ruchir."

One of the most friendly characters in the media box, Ruchir will forever be remembered for his soft-spoken, ever-helpful nature.

