New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Sports Schedule for September 14, Wednesday

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav Birthday: Lesser-Known Facts About the Indian Cricketer You Need To Know.

*Stories related to Indian women's team's tour of England.

Also Read | Will Robert Lewandowski Play Tonight in Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2022-23? Check Out Possibility of the Polish Star Featuring in the UCL Fixture.

*Stories related to Duleep Trophy.

*Stories related to series between IND A vs NZ A.

*Other stories related to India and international cricket

FOOTBALL:

*131st edition of Durand Cup.

*61st edition of Subroto Cup.

*Stories related to international football.

TENNIS:

*Chennai Open WTA 250 tennis tournament in Chennai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)