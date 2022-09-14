New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Sports Schedule for September 14, Wednesday
Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav Birthday: Lesser-Known Facts About the Indian Cricketer You Need To Know.
*Stories related to Indian women's team's tour of England.
Also Read | Will Robert Lewandowski Play Tonight in Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2022-23? Check Out Possibility of the Polish Star Featuring in the UCL Fixture.
*Stories related to Duleep Trophy.
*Stories related to series between IND A vs NZ A.
*Other stories related to India and international cricket
FOOTBALL:
*131st edition of Durand Cup.
*61st edition of Subroto Cup.
*Stories related to international football.
TENNIS:
*Chennai Open WTA 250 tennis tournament in Chennai.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)