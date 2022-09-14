Suryakumar Yadav is a professional Indian cricketer who plays for the national side in the limited over matches. He is a right-handed high-order batsman born in Uttar Pradesh, India, on September 14, 1990. Suryakumar currently plays for the Mumbai cricket team in first-class domestic tournaments and for the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal and Suryakumar Yadav’s Reactions to Spider-Cam During Asia Cup 2022 Will Leave You in Splits! (Watch Video)

The batsman was not part of the national side until recent years when he caught everyone's attention with his amazing performance in the Indian Premier League. He helped Mumbai Indians to win their fourth and fifth title with his amazing batting skills, making them the team with the most IPL titles. He made his first-class cricket debut in 2010-11 Ranji Trophy against the Delhi team later bought by Mumbai Indians in 2012. He played only one match for the Mumbai side and was dismissed without scoring. Then he went to join the Kolkata team in 2014 and stayed there for three years before returning back to Mumbai Indians in 2018.

As Mumbai's superstar turns 32 on September 14, let's take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about him.

Suryakumar Yadav made his international debut on March 14, 2021, against England in a T20I match but got to bat in the fourth match of the series on March 18.

The first ball he played for the Men in Blue, he hit directly over the boundary and became the first Indian to do so in Twenty 20 International cricket.

Suryakumar scored a half-century in his international debut match against England.

In July 2021 he played his first ODI match for India against Sri Lanka and went to score his maiden ODI fifty.

He has got the fourth-highest career strike rate in the T20I.

In July 2022 on India’s tour of England, he scored his maiden T20I century as he made 117 runs in 55 balls.

He is the fifth Indian player to score a T20I century and the second to do so batting at fourth or lower.

The Indian batter has been harmed in the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2022. India will enter the tournament as one of the favourites and will need Suryakyamr Yadav at his best of they are to win the competition.

