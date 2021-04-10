New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Sprinter Dutee Chand on Saturday condoled the demise of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Philip had died at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday. Buckingham Palace said that further announcements will be made in due course.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Royal family, the people of the Commonwealth, and all who loved him dearly," tweeted Dutee Chand.

A lifelong cricket fan and talented all-rounder in his playing days, the Duke of Edinburgh had served two terms as MCC President (1949-50 and 1974-75) and became an honorary life member.

According to England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the Duke became Patron and Twelfth Man of the Lord's Taverners in 1950, the same year the charity was founded. He also served as the President of the charity between 1960-61.

He was instrumental in introducing the Lord's Taverners ECB Trophy which is presented annually to the county champions. The trophy was introduced in 1973 with the Duke recognising that until that time, the champions had never received a physical trophy.

He continued the presentations of the Lord's Taverners ECB Trophy and the Lady Taverners ECB Trophy along with medals to both men's and women's county champions at Buckingham Palace for 43 years until his retirement from royal duties in 2017.

Ian Watmore, ECB Chair said, "I am sure I speak for the entire cricket family when I say how sad I am to hear of the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh. His passion for the game we all love was well known and the trophies presented to the men's and women's county champions are a tribute to his dedication to our sport. We owe him a great debt for his support and passion over many decades." (ANI)

