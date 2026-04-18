Kannur (Keralam) [India], April 18 (ANI): A court in Thaliparamba has sentenced 10 Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with the 2011 Thimiri bomb attack case, highlighting the judiciary's firm stand against political violence.

The judgment was delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge K.N. Prasanth in the case related to the attack that took place in Thimiri near Alakode in Kannur district, where bombs were allegedly hurled at workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

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According to the prosecution, the attack was premeditated and part of a broader pattern of retaliatory political violence in the region.

All 10 accused, including the second accused, T.V. Binu alias "Udumb Binu", were awarded 25 years of rigorous imprisonment.

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However, the court allowed nine of the convicts to serve their sentences concurrently, effectively reducing their prison term to 10 years.

The prosecution has stated that the Thimiri bomb attack incident took place on November 27, 2011, when a bomb was hurled at a vehicle carrying RSS-BJP workers near Thimiri College.

According to the prosecutor, the attack followed a heated argument over the opening of an RSS branch in the area. Tensions had already escalated a day prior, with clashes reported between the two groups.

The prosecution further informed that around 30 workers were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the incident, out of which nine sustained serious injuries in the explosion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)