Hyderabad, Apr 13 (PTI) Phrangki Buam's twin strike went in vain as Sreenidi Deccan FC ended their I-League campaign with a nervy 3-2 victory over Shillong Lajong at the Deccan Arena here on Saturday.

Goals from William Alves (4th) and Rosenberg Gabriel (16th) had put the Deccan Warriors 2-0 up at half-time before Phrangki Buam (46th, 87th) reduced the deficit for the visitors but David Castaneda (84th) converted a late spot kick to ensure three points for the hosts.

Young goalkeeper Aryan Lamba was given his first appearance of the season as Lalromawia, William and Rilwan Hassan also returned to the line-up.

Sreenidi Deccan made a fast start as William turned in Lalromawia's cross from the right in the 4th minute to give his side the lead. The Brazilian then turned provider in the 16th minute as he held off the Lajong defender to tee up Rosenberg to power home a second goal.

Shillong Lajong came out firing on all cylinders in the second-half as winger Buam broke through the Sreenidi Deccan defence in the 46th minute to pull one back for his side.

Thereafter, the visitors pressed for an equaliser but the Deccan Warriors held firm and threatened to score on the counter-attack.

That came to fruition in the 84th minute as Lalbiakliana was brought down inside the box and Castaneda converted the resulting penalty to ensure points.

Buam then scored again in the 87th minute to ensure a nervy ending but the game ended 3-2 in favour of Sreenidi.

The Deccan Warriors finished as runners-up for the second successive season, with 48 points from 24 matches.

