Chennai, Apr 11 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match, here on Sunday.

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh was named in the KKR playing eleven.

The Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (c), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna and Varun Chakravarthy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan.

