Kolkata, Apr 3 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL match here on Thursday.

KKR made one change, bringing in Moeen Ali in place of pacer Spencer Johnson, while SRH fielded the same XI.

Both the teams have lost two games and won one so far.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (capt), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari

Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.

