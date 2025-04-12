Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 12 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and India pace veteran Mohammed Shami on Saturday registered the worst-ever figures by an Indian bowler in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and overall second-worst.

Shami achieved this unfortunate feat during his side's IPL match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at his side's home ground, Uppal Stadium.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 13: Brigitte Macron, Satish Kaushik, Mohammad Amir and Carles Puyol - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 13.

During the innings, Shami conceded 75 runs in four overs and went wicketless. He was hammered by pair of young openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya for 23 runs in the second over and 27 runs in the final over of the innings, including four successive sixes by Marcus Stoinis.

This season, in six matches, Shami has taken five wickets at an average of 46.60 and an economy rate of 11.09, with best figures of 2/28.

Also Read | Priyansh Arya IPL 2025 Price: For How Much Did Punjab Kings Sign Young Left-Handed Batsman at Auction?.

The most expensive figures in the history of IPL are by Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Jofra Archer, who went wicketless for 76 runs in four overs against SRH at Hyderabad.

Coming to the match, PBKS won the toss and elected to bat first. A 66-run stand between Priyansh Arya (36 in 13 balls, with two fours and four sixes) and Prabhsimran Singh (42 in 23 balls, with seven fours and a six) started off things well for PBKS. Later, a half-century from skipper Shreyas Iyer (82 in 36 balls, with six fours and six sixes) and a final flourish from Marcus Stoinis (34* in 11 balls, with a four and four sixes) powered PBKS to 245/6 in their 20 overs.

Harshal Patel (4/42) and Eshan Malinga (2/45) were among the wicket-takers for SRH.

PBKS needs to defend 246 runs to secure their fourth win in the competition. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)