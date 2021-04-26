Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 26 (ANI): Sri Lanka have added Lakshan Sandakan and Chamika Karunaratne as the replacement for injured Lahiru Kumara and Dilshan Madushanka in the squad for the second and final Test against Bangladesh.

"Both Sandakan and Karunaratne joined the team today after going through the required health protocols," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a release.

Lahiru Kumara picked up a hamstring injury while fielding on the third day of the first Test. The right-handed bowler had bowled 28 overs in the first innings, picking only a wicket. Madushanka was also ruled out from the ongoing Test series.

The first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh ended in a draw after the last session of the game was washed out due to rain on Sunday.

Bangladesh picked up five wickets in the morning session of Day Five as Sri Lanka declared their innings at 648/8, leading by 107. In reply, Bangladesh scored 100/2 in the second essay before persistent rain forced the umpires to call off the game.

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne hit a double ton while Dhananjaya de Silva scored a classy hundred as the hosts didn't lose a single wicket on Saturday. Sri Lanka had ended Day Four at 512/3.

On Day Five, Bangladesh got the breakthrough as Taskin Ahmed cleaned up de Silva (166), breaking the solid 345-run partnership between him and Karunaratne.

Minutes later, Taskin took another wicket as Karunaratne (244) departed after hitting the tenth highest score by a Sri Lanka batsman in Test cricket. Sri Lanka lost a flurry of wickets in the first session which saw the hosts decalring at 648/8 after going into the lunch with a lead of 107 runs.

The second and final Test match between the two teams will begin on April 29. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)