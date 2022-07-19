Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 19 (ANI): All the squads for the Commonwealth Games 2022 have been finalised after Sri Lanka Cricket announced their 15-player squad for the upcoming event on Tuesday.

The squad is similar to the one that lost a 2-1 T20I series at home against India last month, with star batter Chamari Athapaththu once again named skipper for the Birmingham event.

Opener Vishmi Gunaratne is likely to partner Athapaththu at the top of the batting order after she impressed during her first series against India, while all-rounder Kavisha Dilhari has also been included.

Left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera will headline the Sri Lanka bowling crew, with veteran off-spinner Oshadi Ranasinghe also added to the squad to provide support.

Sri Lanka have been entered into Group B of the 10-day event, with their opening match coming up against hosts England at Edgbaston on July 30.

Sri Lanka Commonwealth Games squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Malsha Shehani, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Rashmi de Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe and Anushka Sanjeewani. (ANI)

