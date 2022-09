Dubai, Sep 9 (PTI) Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the final Super 4 game of the Asia Cup here on Friday.

Pramod Madushan is making his debut for Sri Lanka.

Also Read | CPL 2022: Barbados Royals Beat Saint Lucia Kings, Maintains 100% Record Win in Four Games.

Pakistan brought in Hasan Ali and Umran Qadir in place of Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah, who were rested.

Teams:

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra To Skip 36th National Games in Gujarat To Prepare for Mega Events in 2023.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali , Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)