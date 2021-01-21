Coimbatore, Jan 21 (PTI) The Kari Motor Speedway, situated on the outskirts of the town, will roar to life as participants gear up for the final round of India's premium motor racing event -- the 23rd JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship -- from Friday.

After the grand success of the first two rounds of races held in December 2020 at the same venue, the upcoming weekend again promises rich action.

Six races in each category of Formula LGB 4 and Novice Cup will be held during the finale weekend.

Chennai's Ashwin Datta of Dark Don Racing grabbed the limelight in December in the Formula LGB4 category with his consistent racing.

The unsung Amir Sayed from Kottayam of MSport, demonstrated his stellar form in the Novice category. The youngster took a liking for the renovated Kari Motor Speedway and was able to handle its twists and turns.

The stakes are higher and so is the determination of the racers as they race for the coveted national championship title.

Adding on to the on-track excitement will be country's finest women racers who will be in tow to give some tough competition to the men in the grid.

In the last outing, Mira Erda of MSport was adjudged the best female racer. Meanwhile, in the Novice category, Anushriya Gulati of Ahura Racing emerged as the noticeable winner.

As per the provisional standings, in the Formula LGB4 category, Ashwin Datta with 39 points goes into the final as leader.

Chennai racer Raghul Rangasamy of MSport with 32 points closely follows him with his teammate Vishnu Prasad at 30 points. In the overall team category, Dark Don Racing heads the standings with 80 points, followed by MSport at 74 and Ahura Racing at 29.

Amir, with 60 points, has a comfortable lead in the Novice Cup category. He is followed by DTS Racing's Dhruvin Gajjar from Rajasthan with 34 points.

Closing in in the third place is Kolkata racer Aman Chaudhary representing DTS Racing with 24 points. Team MSport leads the points table with 77 points with DTS Racing and Momentum Motorsport in the second and third place with 59 and 50 points respectively.

