Manchester [UK], July 23 (ANI): Lancashire County Cricket Club named a stand at Old Trafford after the club's icons, ex-West Indies captain Clive Lloyd and former Indian cricketer Farokh Engineer, for their immense contribution to the club.

In a statement on their official website, Lancashire Cricket said, " Lancashire Cricket is delighted to announce that the Club have named a stand at Emirates Old Trafford after Club icons, and Hall of Fame inductees, Sir Clive Lloyd and Farokh Engineer. B Stand, located in between the Player and Media Centre and the extension of the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel, will now be formally named as the Sir Clive Lloyd and Farokh Engineer Stand."

The ceremony took place this morning, on the First Day of the Fourth Test between England and India, with Clive and Farokh joined by representatives from the Club to unveil the plaques.

Lloyd, a two-time World Cup-winning captain with West Indies, made 219 appearances in first-class cricket for Lancashire between 1968 and 1986. He scored 12,764 runs and also claimed 55 wickets.

In List A cricket for the Red Rose, Lloyd scored 8,522 runs and took 60 wickets. He made a huge contribution to Lancashire's one-day successes and went on to win two One-Day League titles in 1969 and 1970 and four Gillette Cups between 1970 and 1975, with a memorable 126 against Warwickshire in the 1972 final at Lord's.

India international Engineer was Lancashire's wicketkeeper, playing 175 matches for the county from 1968 to 1976, scoring 5,942 runs, holding 429 catches and claiming 35 stumpings.

Engineer's dashing displays and versatility with the bat, and his agility and dazzling skill behind the stumps, sparked a golden era at Lancashire, who were the undisputed one-day kings in the 1970s.

When Lloyd and Engineer made their Lancashire debuts, the Club had not won a major honour since 1950, but eight years later, having won the Gillette Cup four times in 1970, 1971, 1972 and 1975, and the John Player League twice in 1969 and 1970, the duo had raised the bar to a new height.

Both Lloyd and Engineer are Vice-Presidents at Emirates Old Trafford, and the pair were among the first group of former players to be into the Club's Hall of Fame, at a special ceremony held in 2020.

Andy Anson, Lancashire Cricket Chair, said: "We are extremely proud of Lancashire's history and heritage, and we're thrilled to have officially named a stand in honour of two of our greatest overseas players of all time - Sir Clive and Farokh."

"We are constantly looking for ways to better honour and celebrate our past, and we felt it was more than fitting for both Sir Clive and Farokh to have a stand at Emirates Old Trafford bearing their names."

"Both players were my cricketing heroes when I was growing up watching the Club, and I vividly remember that they both played during my first visit to Old Trafford in 1971. I have incredibly fond memories of Sir Clive and Farokh as key parts of a hugely successful Lancashire side, particularly in the 1970s."

"I hope that this unveiling, ahead of a major Test Match against India, provides both individuals with a memorable moment of recognition--one that their dedication and service to the Red Rose fully deserves," he concluded. (ANI)

