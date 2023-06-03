Bhubaneswar, Jun 3 (PTI) Indian men's national football team head coach Igor Stimac on Saturday condoled the devastating train accident in Odisha's Balasore district that has killed at least 238 people and injured more than 900.

The accident took place after the Coromandel Express collided with a goods train in the Balasore district.

The senior team is currently camping in Bhubaneswar, ahead of the Intercontinental Cup, which is set to take place in the city from June 9 to 18.

Speaking to the media a day after the accident, Stimac said, "It was not a pleasant morning here in Odisha, when we came to know of the train tragedy that took place yesterday, and so many people lost their lives.

"I want to express our condolence to all the families who lost their loved ones. I send my hopes and prayers to those who are injured, that they will find the strength."

The train accident happened on Friday, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train. It is one of the deadliest train accidents since independence.

Meanwhile, Stimac refused to comment on the Indian wrestlers' protest against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment and intimidation by the grapplers.

"I will not comment because I am not in a position to make any comments, so please leave this question."

India are set to play Mongolia (June 9), Vanuatu (June 12), and Lebanon (June 15) in the Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar, with the final slated to take place on June 18.

