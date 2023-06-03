Body paint leaves very little for the imagination. And this XXX OnlyFans star and Arsenal fan showed up to Arsenal's final season game naked just in body paint. Spectators were served a little additional entertainment thanks to GreenGirlBella, an XXX OnlyFans model and another Arsenal supporter, Arabella Mia. Mia arrived at the game wearing only body paint and barely anything else. Just a supporter doing her thing to help everyone forget a season in which Arsenal came up short of winning the Premier League. She donned body paint, picked up a microphone, and had a camera follow her while she interacted with fans. She was out interacting with people, chatting with them for photos, and attempting to get their tickets. Astrid Wett Burns Arsenal Jersey in Viral Video: Watch Video of XXX OnlyFans Star Setting the Gunners Shirt on Fire Sitting in Boot of a Car!

Arsenal supporters appeared to appreciate the exchanges, but not enough to part with money for a ticket to the season finale. Instead, supporters enjoyed the body painting before the game before entering to watch their team win 5-0 to end the season. Therefore, they failed to win the title this year. After crumbling under duress in the title battle earlier this month, the Gunners left fans wondering what could have been as they cruised to a 5-0 victory.

Some, though, found relief when they saw Arabella's eye-catching attire. She attracted attention with her clothing choices—or lack thereof—and posed for photos with some of her admirers. Arabella covered the rest of her body with Arsenal gear while only wearing white knickers. She removed her bra but painted 'GreenGirlBella' over her back and the Emirates sponsors of Arsenal in white text on her breasts in red paint.

The XXX OnlyFans model hinted that a YouTube video documenting her day will be released. In the video's caption, which also features some of her fan interactions, she wrote: “Hey guys!! As you all may know by now… I did a thing.”

She further said: “This was the most amazing, crazy & scariest day of my entire life all wrapped into one!.” But I’m so glad I did it in the name of body confidence, Arsenal fans, you’re the BEST!” Soccer will never makes sense to me, but I learned a lot about body paint here. Wearing a body paint version of your favorite team’s jersey is the best way to support your team. It certainly helped Arsenal fans forget about the fact that they collapsed and missed out on a title."

