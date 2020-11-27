Sydney, November 27: Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis could be in doubt for the second ODI against India after he sustained an injury during the series opener here on Friday, according to reports. Stoinis grimaced in pain after delivering the second ball of his seventh over of India's run chase. He left the field immediately and Glenn Maxwell completed the over.

According to cricket.com.au, the 31-year-old suffered a "left-side pain" and will have scans to determine the extent of the injury. Stoinis' injury may put all-rounders Cameron Green and Moises Henriques in contention for the second ODI at the SCG on Sunday. Also Read | Hardik Pandya Reacts to India's Defeat in IND vs AUS 1st ODI Match, Says 'Not the Best Way to Start a Tour' (See Post).

Steve Smith, who hit a 62-ball century in the 66-run win for Australia, said the team is keeping its fingers crossed on Stoinis' situation. "I don't know how Stoinis is. I haven't seen him but fingers crossed he's OK. But if he's not then someone has to come in, and someone who's a bowler so perhaps Cameron (Green)," Smith was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Green has been in good form both with bat and ball during the Sheffield Shield.

"He's obviously started the Shield season really well, and he's a bright talent. I faced him for a couple of balls this afternoon in the nets before the game, it was the first time I've seen him bowl and he bowls a heavy ball. India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 Stat Highlights: IND Slump to 4th Consecutive Defeat and Other Stats from the Series Opener.

"So he looks an impressive talent and if he gets an opportunity, hopefully he can take it with both hands." Stoinis was out for a golden duck batting at No.4 in Australia's mammoth total of 374 for 6 and bowled steadily for his figures of 0-26 from 6.2 overs.

