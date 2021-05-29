Farso (Denmark), May 29 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma closed strongly with three birdies in the last five holes for a card of 2-under 69 in the second round to make the cut at the Made at HimmerLand golf tournament here.

Sharma rose to 3-under for 36 holes and made the cut comfortably in tied 40th place.

The Indian ace, who has had a mixed bag in 2021, shot 1-under 70 in the first round and then began the second round with a bogey.

Birdies on the fifth and the sixth salvaged the situation before a bogey on ninth meant he was even for the day at the turn. A bogey on 13th was followed by birdies on 14th, 16th and 17th for a day's work of 69.

Sharma had a good day on the greens with just 25 putts and that made the big difference on a day when conditions were not very easy.

Defending champion Austrian Bernd Wiesberger, winner when the event was last held in 2019, moved into a two-shot halfway lead.

The 35-year-old Wiesberger added a 65 to his opening 66 for an 11-under halfway total in Denmark. Wiesberger has seven birdies and a single bogey. He was two clear of his compatriot Matthias Schwab (66).

Sweden's Alexander Bjork (63) holed an ace on the 16th on way to a round of 63, which placed him third.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)