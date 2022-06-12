Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 12 (ANI): Honda SK69 Racing team today started its points tally with podium finish in the first Pro-Stock 165cc race of MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) at the Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore.

The Honda SK 69 Racing team's Rajiv Sethu led Honda's charge. PS165 cc class of championship. While the morning qualifier had put Rajiv Sethu 5th on the race grid, the afternoon race saw him back on the track fully charged up vying to earn valuable points for the team.

Also Read | Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of ZIM v AFG T20I Series on TV With Time in IST.

Starting the race fearlessly, he gave tough competition to other riders and maintained his steady performance until the last lap. Making the most of drama filled race, Rajiv lapped back home at 3rd position thus earning 15 points for the team. While his teammate Senthil Kumar managed to finish 8th despite the technical issue in the machine.

Eleven millennial riders of the Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R today displayed utmost confidence and rode with confidence on the racetrack. With prior experience of riding the Moto3 machine NSF250R both on national and international circuits, Sarthak Chavan recorded the fastest ever lap of 1:12.785 of the Kari Motor Speedway.

Also Read | Pakistan vs West Indies, 3rd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online on SonyLIV: Get PAK vs WI Cricket Match Free TV Channel and Live Telecast Details on PTV Sports.

Motivated by his morning performance, the Pune boy lead the race 1 from start to finish. Clocking total time of 12:24.392. He was followed back home by Chennai's Shyam Babu at 12:40.808. At the third spot was AS James from Bengaluru. While Velachery's Mohsin P recorded the best lap of 1:32.210 in the race but he unfortunately crashed in lap 4.

The race 1 of CBR150R category witnessed a two-way racing action between Raheesh Khatri and the pole starter Siddesh Sawant till the chequered flag. Starting 7th on the grid, Raheesh Khatri quickly steered his way to first position in the start itself. From thereon, the youngest rider maintained his calm till the end and secured his maiden win with a timing of 14:46.340. Keeping the fight on, Kolhapur's Siddesh Sawant managed to overtake Raheesh in last lap but settled for 2nd, merely 0.068 seconds behind Raheesh. Siddesh recorded the best lap of 1:27.227 in today's race.

Rounding up the podium was the Chennai lad Shyam Babu who took total time of 15:06.707. Saturday turned out to be an unfortunate day for Harshit Bogar as he could not start the race due to crash in formation lap whereas the rookies Beedani Rajendera and Pothu Vignesh crashed out after five laps. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)