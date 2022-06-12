Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will face off against each other in the second T20 international of the three-game series. The clash will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on June 12, 2022 (Sunday) as both the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for ZIM vs AFG, 2nd T20I 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. ZIM vs AFG: Afghanistan Go Above India in Cricket World Cup Super League Standings.

Afghanistan have been the better side on this tour as they registered a clean sweep in the One Day Internationals and won the first T20I game as well. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe look to have no answer for their opponents but will be hoping to cause an upset and win the game to level the series.

When and Where is ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I 2022?

The ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I 2022 takes place at the Harare Sports Stadium in Harare on June 12, 2022 (Sunday). The T20I match has a start time of 04:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Provide Live Telecast of ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I 2022?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of the Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe in India. So fans will not be able to watch ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I telecast on their TV sets.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I 2022?

However, there will be online streaming available on ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I 2022. Interested fans can tune into the FanCode app and website to catch the game online. They must pay a nominal fee to get access to the live streaming.

