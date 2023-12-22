Chennai, Dec 22 (PTI) Three-time champions Patna Pirates registered an upset win on the opening day of the Chennai leg as they defeated Tamil Thalaivas 46-33 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 here on Friday.

The Thalaivas did not win but a local player ended on the winning side as PKL debutant Sudhakar M scored 11 raid points to take the Pirates past the finish line.

The Pirates, on the back of three losses, began well and raced to a 9-3 lead as Sachin came up with a splendid three-point SUPER RAID.

The Thalaivas were down to two men and on the verge of an ALL OUT, but made a miraculous recovery to not only get more men on the mat but also inflict the ALL OUT on the Pirates in the 15h minute.

Left corner Himanshu and Iranian Amirhossein Bastami produced two massive SUPER TACKLES and Himanshu Narwal completed the rout as he came off the bench to claim two multi-point raids and give the home side an 18-14 lead.

However, Sudhakar struck back for the Pirates with numerous back-to-back points as they took a one-point lead into the interval at 21-20.

While the Thalaivas showed fight in the first half, the second period of play completely belonged to the Pirates.

Manjeet was brought on from the bench and wreaked havoc as the Pirates bagged an ALL OUT in the 23rd minute to lead 27-21.

Manjeet went on to cause more damage on the Thalaivas defence and triggered a second ALL OUT in the 31st minute as the Pirates' lead swelled to 13 points at 37-24.

There was little the Thalaivas could do at this stage, with the score difference further widening.

