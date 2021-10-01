New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Seasoned bureaucrat Sujata Chaturvedi on Friday took charge as the new sports secretary from the outgoing Ravi Mittal.

Chaturvedi, who was appointed to the post last month, is a 1989 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre.

Mittal got his superannuation on September 30.

Chaturvedi has previously served as an additional secretary, department of personnel and training (DoPT).

Mittal held the post since April last year and during his tenure, India recorded its best-ever performances in both Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

"@IndiaSports extends a hearty welcome to Smt. Sujata Chaturvedi, IAS ,Secretary , Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports," the sports ministry wrote on its Twitter handle.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) also welcomed Chaturvedi.

"SAI extends a warm welcome to Smt Sujata Chaturvedi, IAS, Secretary (Sports), Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports," SAI tweeted.

