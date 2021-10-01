When it comes to sneaking into the playoffs, Mumbai Indians have had a long history about the same. This time they are looking out for an urgent win that would bring them closer to playoffs as they take on the Delhi Capitals in the 46th match of the IPL 2021. In this article, we shall be talking about a preview of the game which would cover various aspects including, head-to-head records, live streaming details, key battles and other details too. But before that, let's have a look at how the two teams are placed when it comes to the points table. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Mumbai Indians is placed on number five of the IPL 2021 points table with 10 points. Having played 11 matches, the team won five and lost 6. A win here for DC would simply mean that they have qualified for the playoffs as they have 14 points in their kitty. Out of 11 games, Delhi Capitals have won eight matches and have lost three of them. Needless to say that both teams are looking for a win. Now, let's have a look at the preview of the game.

MI vs DC Head-to-Head

When it comes to the head-to-head record between two teams, Mumbai Indians have an upper hand over Delhi Capitals. The two teams have played 29 games out of which Mumbai Indians have won 16 games and the rest were by Delhi Capitals.

MI vs DC, IPL 2021 Match 46, Key Players

Rishabh Pant and Steve Smith will be the main players for Mumbai Indians as they look to bounce back while Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah will play a crucial role for DC.

MI vs DC, IPL 2021 Match 46, Mini Battles

Jasprit Bumrah vs Rishabh Pant will be one of the main battles to look out for. Rohit Sharma vs Ravi Ashwin will also be a key clash to look forwards to.

MI vs DC, IPL 2021 Match 46 Venue and Match Timing

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals (MI vs DC) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 2, 2021 (Saturday). The game is scheduled to begin at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 03:00 pm.

MI vs DC, IPL 2021 Match 46 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match live on Star Sports channels. The MI vs DC match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the MI vs DC live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

MI vs DC, IPL 2021 Match 46, Likely Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Likely Playing XI: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Prithvi Shaw/Steven Smith/Sam Billings, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Lalit Yadav, 7 Axar Patel, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Avesh Khan, 11 Anrich Nortje.

Mumbai Indians Likely Playing XI: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Saurabh Tiwary/Jayant Yadav, 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Nathan Coulter-Nile, 9 Rahul Chahar, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.

