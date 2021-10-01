David Warner's ouster is something that the fans still cant swallow. For a couple of games now, Warner is not even spotted in the stadium alongside the players and as per reports, he was not even allowed to travel with the players for the match. It is very likely that the Australian might not even feature in the jersey of the Orange Army for the remaining games. Now a while ago, David Warner took to social media and posted a cryptic post in which the fans suspected that he took a swipe at the team management. Is David Warner Leaving Sunrisers Hyderabad After IPL 2021? Netizens React to Team’s Treatment of 2016 Title-Winning Captain (Check Posts).

He wrote in an Instagram story, “It's not about who is real to you face. It's about who stays real behind your back.” Jason Roy was labelled as the replacement for Warner. Roy made his debut in the match against Rajasthan Royals and he even slammed a good match-winning 50 to lead SRH to a win. But then he could not lead the team to a win against the Chennai Super Kings and the team lost the game. Check out Warner's post below:

Post:

After losing to Chennai Super Kings, the team is out of the playoff contention. Trevor Bayliss confirmed that the team management is looking to give new players a chance to feature in the playing XI. He further said that David Warner is watching the game from the hotel and is cheering for the team. The Australian batsman's future is surely quite uncertain with SRH for now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2021 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).