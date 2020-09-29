Dubai, September 29: Ravi Shastri, the coach of the Indian cricket team has said that Washington Sundar's performance for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Mumbai Indians is the best so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. His remark as RCB defeated Mumbai Indians in the Super Over on Monday at the Dubai International Stadium. In the Super Over, Mumbai Indians were able to score just seven runs as Saini bowled a brilliant over, and Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers chased it down with ease. In the normal match action, both Mumbai and Bangalore posted 201 runs on the board. For RCB, Sundar just conceded 12 runs in his quota of four overs and he also picked up the crucial wicket of Rohit Sharma. RCB vs MI Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Second Super Over of the Season and Other Stats.

Taking note of Sundar's performance, Shastri tweeted: "In a batsman's world - from Chennai to Washington. Best IPL performance so far in 2020. Special." In the match against Mumbai Indians, RCB left out Josh Philippe and de Villiers donned the gloves to do the wicket-keeping duties. With bat in hand, the Proteas star had played an unbeaten knock of 55 runs off just 24 balls with the help of 4 fours and 4 sixes to take RCB's score to 201/3 in the allotted twenty overs. RCB Funny Memes Surface Again Despite Team’s Super Over Win, Twitterati Also Praise Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard.

In a batsman’s world - from Chennai to Washington. Best IPL performance so far in 2020. Special ✊ #IPL2020 #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/xIW97CnIxB — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) September 28, 2020

Chasing 202, Mumbai found itself at 78/4, but it was then that Ishan Kishan got together at the crease and formed a stand of 119 runs to take the side closer to the target. Ishan Kishan played a knock of 99, studded with two fours and nine sixes. On the other hand, Pollard registered an unbeaten inning of 60 off just 24 balls with the help of three fours and five sixes.

For RCB, pacer Navdeep Saini finished with figures of 0-43 in his four overs. The pacer also bowled the Super Over, in which he conceded just seven runs even though Pollard and Hardik Pandya were at the middle.

RCB has played three matches in the tournament so far and the side has managed to win two out of these three. The Virat Kohli-led side will next lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on October 3.

