London, May 10 (AP) Sunderland struck late to beat host Coventry 2-1 on Friday in the first leg of the Championship semifinal playoffs.

Goals from Wilson Isidor in the 68th minute and Eliezer Mayenda two minutes from time – either side of Jack Rudoni scoring for Frank Lampard's Coventry – put Sunderland in the driving seat ahead of the return leg at its own Stadium of Light on Tuesday.

Also Read | Virat Kohli To Retire From Test Cricket? Ace India Batter Informs BCCI About Wanting To Leave Red-Ball Format: Reports.

The northeastern side is seeking promotion from England's second tier and a return to the Premier League for the first time since being relegated in 2017.

The winner of the tie will play either Sheffield United or Bristol City at Wembley on May 24.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 Postponed Amid Rising Tension Between India and Pakistan.

Sheffield won the first leg 3-0 away on Thursday and the teams face off again at Bramall Lane on Monday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)