Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): Jindal Panther delivered a commanding performance to defeat V Polo 7-4.5 in the Sunjay Kapur Memorial Cup, which is part of the ongoing Jindal Polo Spring Season, securing their place in the semi-finals of the tournament at the Jindal Polo Estate, Noida.

Continuing his rich vein of form in the tournament, Naveen Jindal played a crucial role in the Panthers' victory, contributing three important goals, according to a release.

His sharp attacking play and leadership on the field helped maintain the Panthers' momentum and complemented the team's strong overall performance.

Despite V Polo beginning the match with a 0.5 goal advantage due to the handicap rule, Jindal Panther quickly took control of proceedings. Siddhant Sharma opened the scoring for his side with a well-taken goal in the first chukker, giving the Panthers an early edge.

The Panthers built further momentum in the second chukker, with Siddhant Sharma striking twice to complete a brace in the period. Naveen Jindal also added his name to the scoresheet with a goal, helping Jindal Panther extend their lead by the halfway mark.

The third chukker proved to be the most action-packed, with Siddhant Sharma continuing his impressive form by adding another goal, while Naveen Jindal struck twice to strengthen the Panthers' advantage. V Polo attempted to mount a comeback through Nimit, who netted two goals in the chukker, while Vivaan also found the target to keep his side in the contest.

In the fourth and final chukker, Nimit scored once again for V Polo, but the deficit proved too large to overcome as Jindal Panther maintained control to close out the match comfortably.

With Siddhant Sharma finishing with four goals and Naveen Jindal contributing three, Jindal Panther secured a 7-4.5 victory, confirming their berth in the semi-finals of the Sunjay Kapur Memorial Cup. (ANI)

