Sharjah, Oct 31 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets to stay alive in race for the IPL Play-offs, here on Saturday.

Opener Josh Phillip top-scored for RCB, making 32 runs while Sandeep Sharma and Jason Holder took two wickets apiece for SRH.

Also Read | CSK vs KXIP IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Wriddhiman Saha (39), Jason Holder (26 not out) and Manish Pandey (26) were among runs in the SRH chase.

Brief Score:

Also Read | Fans Slam RCB Team Management for Picking Gurkeerat Singh Mann Ahead of Shivam Dube After the Former's Dismal Show Against SRH in IPL 2020.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 120 for 7 in 20 overs (J Phillip 32, AB de Villiers 24; Sandeep Sharma 2/20, Jason Holder 2/27).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 121 for 5 in 14.1 overs. (W Saha 39; J Holder 26 not out; Y Chahal 2/19)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)