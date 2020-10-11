Dubai, Oct 11 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner won the toss and elected to bat in their Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.

SRH made one change, bringing in Vijay Shankar in place of Abdul Samad.

The Royals made three changes, with Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag and Robin Uthappa coming in place of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mahipal Lomror and Andrew Tye.

The Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

Rajasthan Royals: Steven Smith (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron.

