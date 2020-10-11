The Sunrisers Hyderabad is all set to take on Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 13 game. The team have had quite a contrasting fortunes in their last matches. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details and match score updates on TV. But before that’s, let’s have a look at the preview of the match. Rajasthan Royals enter the game with a massive loss against the Delhi Capitals. The team lost to DC by 46 runs in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Whereas, Sunrisers Hyderabad won against the Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs. With this, the Orange Army holds an edge over RR. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Dubai Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for SRH vs RR IPL 2020 at Dubai International Stadium.

The Rajasthan Royals is on number seven of the points table winning a couple of games. Whereas the Sunrisers Hyderabad is placed on number five of the IPL 2020 points table with six points in their kitty. The team got back to winning ways after a thumping win against the KXIP. The Orange Army has so far played six games in the IPL 2020 tournament. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The match will be the opening clash of IPL 2020 and will take place on October 11, 2020 (Sunday). It has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Fans in India can follow the SRH vs RR IPL 2020 live action on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the Sunrises Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting it with English commentary. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online media platform Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the SRH vs RR game for its online fans in India.

