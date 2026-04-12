New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend and former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has praised wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson after his maiden century in the yellow jersey, calling it a defining knock that could transform both the player's confidence and the team's batting structure in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Speaking on Star Sports, JioStar expert Raina said the hundred would ease pressure on Samson, especially after joining a franchise with high expectations and a strong legacy in the cash-rich league.

Also Read | Inter Kashi vs Mohammedan SC, ISL 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online.

"The monkey is off Sanju Samson's back now after this hundred. It is never easy walking into a new franchise and performing immediately, especially with the expectations Sanju has come in with. Joining the joint most successful side in the IPL comes with hard performance expectations," Raina said.

He added that the knock would help Samson silence critics who had questioned his consistency in high-pressure matches.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Matheesha Pathirana Set To Join KKR After Sri Lanka Cricket Grants NOC.

"This century will help Samson silence his critics," he noted.

Raina also highlighted the tactical advantage Samson brings as an opener for CSK, saying his role at the top has strengthened the team's middle order and overall batting flexibility.

"His presence as an opener sets up CSK's middle order so much better. When you have the ability to inject Shivam Dube or bring in Ayush Mhatre, he comes in and plays freely because they have got a decent start," Raina said.

He further pointed out that CSK's improved top-order structure even allowed players like Dewald Brevis not to be required to bat in the match against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

"Dewald Brevis didn't even walk out to bat in this contest against Delhi. That just goes to show what structuring your top order right does for the rest of your team. The flow-on effect is clear," he added.

CSK got their first win of the season, breaking their six-match losing streak at home. Put to bat first by DC, Samson (115* in 56 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Ayush Mhatre (59 in 36 balls, with three fours and four sixes) took CSK to 212/2 in 20 overs.

In chase, Pathum Nissanka (41 in 24 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a 62-run stand with KL Rahul, and Tristan Stubbs scored a valiant 30-ball 60, but that was it from DC as a batting team, as Overton (4/18) and Kamboj (3/35) took wickets regularly. CSK is at the ninth spot, with a win and three losses. With two victories and two defeats, DC is ranked fourth. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)