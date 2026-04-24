PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24: Rhetan TMT Limited has been quietly drawing attention in the market, mainly because the company appears to be showing signs of improvement in its operating performance. In the last month, the company's share price has increased by 17% to ₹28.50 per share. The stock has outpaced broader markets. Sensex and Nifty have returned more than 3% during the last one-month period. From the return perspective, for a small-cap manufacturing company, that is often where investor interest begins - not with a big headline, but with a steady shift in numbers and business confidence.

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In the latest available quarterly data, Rhetan reported net sales of ₹6.16 crore in December 2025, with an operating profit of ₹2.39 crore and an operating margin of 38.86%, a sharp improvement from the loss seen in March 2025. Net profit also stood at ₹4.45 crore for the quarter and ₹8.56 crore on a trailing basis. This suggests that the earnings momentum has started to improve. Operating margins look healthier than before, which matters because businesses in this space usually win trust only when they start showing some consistency in execution.

Another factor that has kept the stock on the radar is the company's earlier fundraising and expansion-related activity. The company raised ₹70 crore in August 2022, which was used towards capacity expansion. Apparently, the Kadi plant capacity was enhanced to 45,000 MT per year, and is active in TMT and structural steel. In businesses like TMT bars and steel products, additional capital is often used to strengthen capacity, support working capital, and improve the ability to serve demand more efficiently. Over time, that can help build a modest but real business moat.

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What also adds to the comfort level is the promoter holding, which indicates that the management still has meaningful skin in the game. For investors, that often matters as much as the numbers, especially in smaller companies where long-term commitment from the core team can make a big difference.

At the same time, this is still a stock that needs to be followed carefully. The market will want to see whether the recent improvement in earnings continues and whether the company can turn operating gains into stronger cash flow and balance-sheet stability. That will ultimately decide whether the current interest is only short-term or something more durable.

For now, Rhetan TMT looks like one of those names where the story is still developing. It may not yet be a market favourite, but the combination of improving performance, capital support and growing attention from investors gives it a place on the watchlist.

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