London, Feb 11 (PTI) Surrey County Cricket Club (SCCC) has confirmed its deal with Reliance but said it will continue to retain majority stake of 51 percent in the Oval Invincibles.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) – owners of Mumbai Indians (MI) – through its subsidiary, RISE Worldwide, bought 49 per cent stake in The Hundred team for £60m.

"R1SE will have a 49 per cent share of the Hundred team, with Surrey retaining the majority 51 per cent," SCCC said in a statement.

"The Club hopes to benefit from Mumbai Indians' vast experience and proven success, fresh off lifting yet another league title in South Africa over the weekend, to further strengthen and maintain the team's position as the leading franchise in the competition."

The Oval Invincibles have established themselves as a dominant force in The Hundred, securing four titles in as many years.

The women's team achieved back-to-back championships in the first two seasons, and the men's team mirrored that success by claiming titles in 2023 and 2024.

Mumbai Indians, originally known for their dominance in the IPL, have expanded their global presence, now managing seven T20 cricket teams across five countries and four continents.

"Over 17 years, the dedication of the MI family has resulted in 11 league titles across the globe, including five IPL championships, two Champions League victories, and the inaugural WPL and Major League Cricket titles in 2023, ILT20 in 2024 and SA20 in 2025. Every team in the MI Family now has a winner's trophy," the statement said.

Welcoming Oval Invincibles into Mumbai Indians' family, Nita M. Ambani, Owner Mumbai Indians, said "it is a proud and special moment".

"With this partnership, we expand our MI fan base across India, New York, the UAE, South Africa, and now England – ushering in a new chapter of our global cricketing journey," she said.

"At Mumbai Indians, we remain deeply committed to nurturing young talent, building champion teams, and bringing fans closer to the game.”

Reflecting on the partnership with RISE, Oli Slipper, Chair of Surrey CCC, said: "We said at the outset that we wanted the best partner to ensure that Surrey continue to lead the way in English cricket and in Mumbai Indians that is what we have got."

"They share our passion for cricket, they own the biggest and most successful team in the IPL, the Mumbai Indians, and we believe this partnership will bring continued success to both Surrey CCC and our Hundred team."

