SRH owner Kavya Maran will now have stake in The Hundred franchise Northern Superchargers (Photo Credit: X@ECB, and @SRH)

Following the trend of buying stakes in the England and Wales Cricket Board-run The Hundred, Indian Premier League (IPL) Sunrisers Hyderabad owners Sun Group have secured stakes in the Northern Supercharges team. The Sun Group outbid two other parties, evaluating 100 percent of the franchise for 100 million pounds. Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG Group Secures 49% Stake in The Hundred Franchise Manchester Originals: Report.

As reported by ESPNCricinfo, Yorkshire, who is the host country for Northern Superchargers, have agreed to finalise the agreement within eight weeks with the Sun Group. With this stake secured, the Sun Group owned by Kalanithi Maran, becomes the third IPL franchise owner to buy shares in The Hundred franchise after Mumbai Indians owner Reliance Industries Limited, and Lucknow Super Giants owners RPSG.

This is also the third T20 franchise team that Sun Group owners have purchased apart from Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL and Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20. Further, the report suggests that Delhi Capitals co-owners GMR Group are also in the foray to buy a claim in Southern Brave. Mumbai Indians Owners' Reliance Industries Limited Wins Bid for 49% Stake in Oval Invincibles Cricket Team in 'The Hundred' Competition.

The Nothern Superchargers are yet to win either men's or women's The Hundred league tournaments, having finished fourth the last season under Andrew Flintoff, and Lisa Keightley coached teams, respectively.

The Hundred 2025 will kickstart from August 5, and go on until August 31.

