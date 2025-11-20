Mumbai, November 20: The Indian equity markets are reopening on Thursday, November 20, and having a well-defined buy-and-sell plan is key to staying ahead. According to CNBC TV18, Adani Enterprises (NSE: ADANIENT), Reliance Power (NSE: RPOWER), Reliance Industries Limited (NSE: RELIANCE), JK Tyre (NSE: JKTYRE), and Info Edge (NSE: NAUKRI) are among the stocks that may remain in focus on Thursday, November 20.

On Wednesday, November 19, Indian benchmark indices ended on a positive note with Nifty above 26,000. At close, the Sensex was up 513.45 points or 0.61% at 85,186.47, and the Nifty was up 142.60 points or 0.55% at 26,052.65. Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 513 Points To Close Above 85,000 Over Heavy Buying in IT Heavyweights.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Thursday, November 20

Adani Enterprises (NSE: ADANIENT)

Adani Enterprises said on Wednesday that the creditors of the bankrupt infrastructure firm Jaiprakash Associates have approved its takeover proposal. The company did not disclose its bid value.

Reliance Power (NSE: RPOWER)

Reliance Power Limited announced a major organisational restructuring move with the creation of a Board of Management (BOM), a new leadership body aimed at strengthening governance and enhancing strategic oversight across the company. The decision was approved at a meeting of the company’s Board of Directors held on November 19. Stock Market Holidays in December 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for 9 Days; Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

Reliance Industries Limited (NSE: RELIANCE)

Reliance Retail Limited recently entered into an exclusive distribution partnership with Germany-based global cosmetics company, Cosnova Beauty.

JK Tyre (NSE: JKTYRE)

JK Tyre & Industries Limited has announced that its subsidiary, JK Tornel, SA de CV, has agreed to sell 40,00,000 equity shares of Cavendish Industries Limited (CIL) to SMMS Trust, a private trust registered under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882.

Info Edge (NSE: NAUKRI)

On November 19, Info Edge, the owner of well-known web platforms such as Naukri.com, announced the departure of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Board Member, Chintan Thakkar, whom founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani lauded for his financial stewardship and governance leadership.

Interestingly, on the US market front, the S&P 500 rose on Wednesday following a four-day slide centered around technology as investors looked ahead to Nvidia’s upcoming earnings. The broad market index gained 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.3%.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2025 07:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).